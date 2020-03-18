Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2020: PGR, ICE, FUTU, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -6.5%

BAC: -6.8%

WFC: -5.8%

C: -7.2%

USB: -7.3%

Financial giants were retreating pre-market Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Progressive (PGR), which was declining by more than 5% as it priced $500 million 3.20% senior notes due 2030 and $500 million 3.95% Senior Notes due 2050 in an underwritten public offering.

(-) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) said its trading platforms are operating and functioning normally amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with contingency plans for exchanges and clearing houses working as designed. Intercontinental Exchange was slipping by more than 4% in recent trading.

(-) Futu Holdings (FUTU) was down more than 4% even after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of HKD0.35 ($0.05) per ADS, above the HKD0.20 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

