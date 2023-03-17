Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2023: RMAX,FRC,COIN,HUIZ

Financial stocks continue to lead the broader market lower on Friday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.7% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 3.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 2.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 7.5% to $26,862, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was sinking 19 basis points to 3.395%.

In company news, Re/Max (RMAX) declined 4.6% on Friday after the residential real estate services company said US home sales fell 24% in February from a year earlier. Sales rose 17% from January.

First Republic Bank (FRC) tumbled 33% after the struggling lender overnight confirmed receiving a $30 billion lifeline from a group of 11 large US banks, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Huize Holding (HUIZ) fell 1.7%, erasing earlier gains. The insurance broker authorized a new $5 million stock buyback plan running over the next 12 months.

Coinbase Global (COIN) climbed 11% amid reports it is in talks to establish a new cryptocurrency-trading platform overseas. Bitcoin topped $27,000.

