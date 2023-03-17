Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2023: MARA, CS, HUIZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 17, 2023

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slipping past 2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 5.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 4.8% higher.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was advancing 7.6% despite reporting it swung to a Q4 net loss of $3.14 per diluted share from earnings of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.19.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was sued by US shareholders claiming that the Swiss bank hid problems with its finances, Reuters reported, citing the lawsuit. Credit Suisse was down 5.6% recently.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was up 8.5% after saying its board has authorized a share buyback plan of up to $5 million class A common shares in the form of American depositary shares over the next 12 months.

