Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2023: MARA, CS, HUIZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slipping past 2% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 5.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 4.8% higher.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) was advancing 7.6% despite reporting it swung to a Q4 net loss of $3.14 per diluted share from earnings of $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.19.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was sued by US shareholders claiming that the Swiss bank hid problems with its finances, Reuters reported, citing the lawsuit. Credit Suisse was down 5.6% recently.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was up 8.5% after saying its board has authorized a share buyback plan of up to $5 million class A common shares in the form of American depositary shares over the next 12 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.