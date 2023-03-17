Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2023: FRC,COIN,HUIZ

Financial stocks continue to lead the broader market lower on Friday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.4% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 3.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined 2.2%.

Bitcoin was increasing 6.7% to $26,384, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was sinking 17.5 basis points to 3.41%.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) tumbled 26% after the struggling lender overnight confirmed receiving a $30 billion lifeline from a group of 11 large US banks, including Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

Huize Holding (HUIZ) rose 1.2% after the insurance broker authorized a new, $5 million stock buyback plan running over the next 12 months.

Coinbase Global (COIN) climbed 10% amid reports it is in talks to establish a new cryptocurrency-trading platform overseas. The stock also is getting a likely boost from bitcoin trading above $26,000.

