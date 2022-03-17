Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2022: OCFC,AB,EQH,EQOS,RVI

Financial stocks still were padding their earlier gains, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% in afternoon trading and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) advancing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.0% after data showed a 6.7% increase in US housing starts during February over the prior month to a 1.769 million annualized rate, topping market estimates for a 1.700 million yearly pace. Contractors also pulled new building permits last month at a 1.859 million rate, down 1.9% from January but still topping the expected 1.85 million rate.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.5% to $40,840, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.6 basis points higher at 2.192%, reversing a midday dip.

In company news, OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) continues to drift lower, falling 1.9% shortly before Thursday's closing bell, after the bank holding company said chief financial officer Michael Fitzpatrick plans to retire on June 1 and will be succeeded by Patrick Barrett, who most recently was CFO at privately held First Midwest Bancorp.

Retail Value (RVI) slid 3.5% after the real estate investment trust said it will voluntarily delist its common shares from the New York Stock Exchange on April 7. The company also said it expects to complete the $38.5 million cash sale of the Crossroads retail mall in Gulfport, Mississippi, to a third-party buyer by the end of April after securing consent from the ground lessor and meeting other closing conditions for the deal.

To the upside, AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) climbed 3.4% after the investments firm announced plans to buy alternative assets manager CarVal Investors for $750 million in primarily AllianceBernstein stock plus multi-year earnouts based on the acquired business meeting unspecifed targets. The deal is expected to trim Equitable Holdings' (EQH) majority stake in AllianceBernstein to around 62%, the company said. Equitable shares also were 0.3% higher this afternoon.

Eqonex (EQOS) rose 4.8% after Thursday naming Jonathan Farnell as its new CEO and board member, succeeding Andrew Eldon, who returns to his permanent role as chief operating officer at the cryptocurrency company. Eldon has been the chief executive at Binance, which March 7 announced a strategic alliance with Eqonex that has the digital payments company also placing two other Biance executives on the Eqonex board in exchange for a $36 million convertible loan.

