Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2022: AB, EQOS, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently retreating by 0.49%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) was less than 1% higher after saying it agreed to acquire alternatives investment manager CarVal Investors for $750 million upfront and a multi-year earnout, subject to certain targets being met.

Eqonex (EQOS) said it appointed Jonathan Farnell as chief executive officer of the company and a member of its board of directors, starting immediately. Eqonex was recently down more than 3%.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) subsidiary HSBC Bank USA and its affiliates said they have raised their prime and reference rate to 3.50% from 3.25%. HSBC was marginally higher recently.

