Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2021: FANH,FFG,MAX,WTM

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.03% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, Fanhua (FANH) rose 2.2% after the Chinese insurance broker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.20 per American depositary share, topping the single-analyst estimate expecting a $0.05 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

FBL Financial Group (FFG) declined fractionally after Wednesday recommending a proposed $56-per-share cash buyout of the life insurance company by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance, arguing in a letter to shareholders the deal provides them with "a significant premium and certain and immediate value."

MediaAlpha (MAX) dropped nearly 18% after the insurance software firm late Tuesday disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 7 million common shares, which includes shares now held by majority owner White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) as well as several other MediaAlpha insiders and executives, including co-founders Steven Yi, Eugene Nonko and Ambrose Wang.

