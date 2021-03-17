Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2021: FANH, WBK, LPLA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) was 0.85% higher in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Fanhua (FANH) was inactive after posting adjusted earnings of RMB1.32 ($0.20) per ADS in Q4 compared with RMB1.82 per ADS in the prior year. Wall Street was looking for EPS of $0.05, according to consensus estimates compiled by Capital IQ.

Westpac (WBK) was unchanged after saying it is combining its consumer and business banking divisions into a single unit in a bid to simplify operations and reduce costs.

LPL Financial (LPLA) was flat after it reported total brokerage and advisory assets of $925.1 billion at the end of February, up from $736.6 billion a year ago.

