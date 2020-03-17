Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2020: LADR,RPAY,VTR,EPRT

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +5.24%

BAC +4.84%

WFC +8.64%

C -4.95%

USB +0.98%

Financial stocks extended their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 3.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Ladder Capital (LADR) plunged Tuesday, at one point sinking nearly 40% to touch a record low share price of $5.02, after disclosing in a regulatory filing that it plans to sell up to $100 million of its Class A common shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Repay Holdings Corp. (RPAY) rose more than 17% after the payments processor reported $12.3 million in non-GAAP Q4 net income, improving on a $7.2 million adjusted profit during the year-ago period.

(-) Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) slumped 8.4% after the managed real estate company Tuesday said board member Anthony Dobkin was selected to be its chief financial officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. He succeeds Hillary Hai, who will stay with the company through April 30 to assist with the transition of her duties to Dobkin.

(-) Ventas (VTR) dropped 10% after the real estate investment trust said it recently drew down $2.75 billion on its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure and withdrew its FY20 financial outlook until it has a better understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations. The health care industry property manager previously had projected adjusted funds from operations this year would in a range of $3.56 to $3.69 per share and between $1.61 to $1.74 per share in annual net income.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.