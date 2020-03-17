Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, RPAY, HCHC, PNC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.75%

BAC: +2.74%

WFC: +4.34%

C: +2.04%

USB: +0.71%

The leading financial stocks gained during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(+) Payments processor Repay Holdings Corp. (RPAY), which was up more than 11% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $12.3 million, up from $7.2 million a year earlier. The company expects 2020 revenue of $155 million to $165 million and adjusted EBITDA of $66 million to $70 million.

(+) PNC Financial Services (PNC), which gained more than 3% after the company said it will temporarily stop its share repurchase program through June 30 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) HC2 Holdings (HCHC), which retreated almost 4% after posting Q4 net loss of $0.66 per share, compared with a loss of $0.36 per share from a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per share quarter loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM BAC WFC C USB

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular