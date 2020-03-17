Financial Sector Update for 03/17/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, RPAY, HCHC, PNC

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.75%

BAC: +2.74%

WFC: +4.34%

C: +2.04%

USB: +0.71%

The leading financial stocks gained during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

Financial stocks moving on news include:

(+) Payments processor Repay Holdings Corp. (RPAY), which was up more than 11% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $12.3 million, up from $7.2 million a year earlier. The company expects 2020 revenue of $155 million to $165 million and adjusted EBITDA of $66 million to $70 million.

(+) PNC Financial Services (PNC), which gained more than 3% after the company said it will temporarily stop its share repurchase program through June 30 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

(-) HC2 Holdings (HCHC), which retreated almost 4% after posting Q4 net loss of $0.66 per share, compared with a loss of $0.36 per share from a year ago and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.25 per share quarter loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.