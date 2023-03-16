Banking
FRC

Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2023: FRC, CS, RBCAA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 16, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2% higher.

First Republic Bank (FRC) is considering strategic alternatives including a sale, a day after being downgraded to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the details. First Republic Bank was recently retreating by more than 35%.

Credit Suisse (CS) was up more than 3% after saying it plans to exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54.05 billion) from the Swiss National Bank under a covered loan facility to bolster its liquidity.

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) was advancing by more than 4% after saying it has closed its acquisition of CBank and its Commercial Industrial Finance subsidiary for $51 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRC
CS
RBCAA
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.