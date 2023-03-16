Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2023: FRC, CS, RBCAA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.57%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2% higher.

First Republic Bank (FRC) is considering strategic alternatives including a sale, a day after being downgraded to junk status by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources familiar with the details. First Republic Bank was recently retreating by more than 35%.

Credit Suisse (CS) was up more than 3% after saying it plans to exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54.05 billion) from the Swiss National Bank under a covered loan facility to bolster its liquidity.

Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) was advancing by more than 4% after saying it has closed its acquisition of CBank and its Commercial Industrial Finance subsidiary for $51 million in cash.

