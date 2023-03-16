Banking
CION

Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2023: CION,BMA,CS,ALL

March 16, 2023 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks pared gains late Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was unchanged. Data Thursday showed a surprise 9.8% increase in US housing starts in February, climbing to a 1.45 million annualized rate compared with market expectations looking for a 0.8% decline.

Bitcoin was increasing 3% to $25,014, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 8.5 basis points to 3.573%, reversing an earlier decline.

In company news, CION Investment (CION) increased 6.5% after the asset manager reported Q4 net investment income rose from a year earlier, topping an analyst estimate. Total investment income also climbed.

Banco Macro (BMA) increased 7.9% after the Argentina-based lender named former finance chief Jorge Brito to be its new chair, succeeding Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, who is resigning due to personal reasons.

Allstate (ALL) added 1.4%. The property and casualty insurer reported $211 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses in February. Losses for January and February combined were $518 million, pre-tax.

Credit Suisse (CS) fell 0.2% after earlier gaining 9%. The bank is borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.9 billion) through a covered loan facility with Switzerland's central bank in a "decisive action" to boost its liquidity. The Swiss National Bank also provided a short-term liquidity facility to the struggling financial-services company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CION
BMA
CS
ALL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.