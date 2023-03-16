Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2023: CION,BMA,CS,ALL

Financial stocks pared gains late Thursday with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was unchanged. Data Thursday showed a surprise 9.8% increase in US housing starts in February, climbing to a 1.45 million annualized rate compared with market expectations looking for a 0.8% decline.

Bitcoin was increasing 3% to $25,014, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 8.5 basis points to 3.573%, reversing an earlier decline.

In company news, CION Investment (CION) increased 6.5% after the asset manager reported Q4 net investment income rose from a year earlier, topping an analyst estimate. Total investment income also climbed.

Banco Macro (BMA) increased 7.9% after the Argentina-based lender named former finance chief Jorge Brito to be its new chair, succeeding Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, who is resigning due to personal reasons.

Allstate (ALL) added 1.4%. The property and casualty insurer reported $211 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses in February. Losses for January and February combined were $518 million, pre-tax.

Credit Suisse (CS) fell 0.2% after earlier gaining 9%. The bank is borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.9 billion) through a covered loan facility with Switzerland's central bank in a "decisive action" to boost its liquidity. The Swiss National Bank also provided a short-term liquidity facility to the struggling financial-services company.

