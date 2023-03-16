Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2023: BMA,CS,ALL

Financial stocks were extending advance during Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.5% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% although the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.1%. Data Thursday showed a surprise 9.8% increase in US housing starts during February, climbing to a 1.45 million annualized rate compared with market expectations looking for a 0.8% decline last month. The number of building permits pulled and homes completed also exceeded consensus forecasts in February.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.7% to $24,760, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.2 basis points to 3.554%, reversing an earlier decline.

In company news, Banco Macro (BMA) increased 6.4% after the Argentina-based lender named former finance chief Jorge Brito to be its new chair, succeeding Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, who is resigning due to personal reasons.

Credit Suisse (CS) shares were rising 4.1%, recouping a portion of Wednesday's nearly double-digit drop to a record low, after borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.9 billion) through a covered loan facility with Switzerland's central bank in a "decisive action" to boost its liquidity. The Swiss National Bank also provided a short-term liquidity facility to the struggling financial services company.

Allstate (ALL) added 1.3% after the property and casualty insurer reported $211 million in pre-tax catastrophe losses during February compared with around $307 in losses the prior month.

