Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2022: LX, BTBT, RYAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down almost 4%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) shares were climbing nearly 18% after saying its board has approved the repurchase of up to $50 million worth of the company's shares.

Bit Digital (BTBT) said it produced 240.57 bitcoins in Q4, down from 696 bitcoins a year earlier. Bit Digital shares were recently up nearly 10%.

Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.28. Ryan Specialty Group shares were recently slipping past 1%.

