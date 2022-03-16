Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2022: BEKE, LX, RYAN

Financial stocks were rising ahead of the Federal Reserve's expected announcement at 2 pm ET of a quarter-point increase in interest rates as the central bank tries to rein rising prices. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was gaining 2.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.8%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.8% to $40,302, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2 basis points to 2.178%.

In company news, KE Holdings (BEKE) surged more than 56% during another strong session for Chinese companies while Morgan Stanley upgraded the real estate advisory firm to overweight from equalweight, although it also cut its price target for the stock by $7 to $16 a share.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was racing over 30% higher after the Hong Kong-based lender Wednesday authorized a new $50 million stock buyback program.

Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) fell 5.3% after the insurance broker late Tuesday projected 13% to 15% growth in its FY22 revenue over its $1.43 billion in revenue during the prior year's total, suggesting a range of $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion this year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.71 billion in FY22 revenue.

