Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2021: MARA,ENV,BEKE

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.4%.

In company news, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) dropped 8% after the cryptocurrency miner Tuesday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, improving on its $0.17 per share loss during the year-ago quarter but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.01 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Envestnet (ENV) declined fractionally after the wealth management software company Tuesday said it purchased privately held Apprise Labs' financial planning technology platform, including its advanced cash flow and estate planning tools for high-net-worth clients. Financial terms were not disclosed.

KE Holdings (BEKE) jumped almost 17% higher after the Chinese real estate sales company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of 1.71 renminbi per American depository share, reversing an 1.15 renminbi per ADS adjusted loss during the year-ago quarter and more than doubling up Wall Street forecasts expecting 0.84 renminbi per ADS. Net revenue increased 58% to 22.7 million renminbi, also topping the 20.3 million renminbi Street view.

