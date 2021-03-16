Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2021: FUTU, CNF, OZK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.8% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.9%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was over 8% higher as it posted Q4 net profit of HK$3.83 ($0.49) per American depositary share, up from HK$0.35 per ADS a year ago.

CNFinance (CNF) was advancing by more than 1% as it reported Q4 earnings of 1.42 yuan ($0.22) per American depositary share, up from 0.81 yuan per ADS a year earlier.

Bank OZK (OZK) was inactive after saying it secured approval from the Arkansas Public Service Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to build a solar power plant in the state of Arkansas.

