Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2020: PMT,GWRE,RHP,FICO,TRU

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -14.99%

BAC -15.89%

WFC -9.39%

C -19.16%

USB -12.26%

Financial stocks plunged Monday after the Federal Reserve Sunday slashed its target interest rate by 100 basis points to near 0% and several large banks temporarily suspended their stock buyback programs because of the COVID-19 outbreak. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 11.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 12.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 17.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) fell 14% after Monday saying it has seen the fair value in its mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread and government-sponsored enterprise credit-risk transfer investments decline although most of those losses are being offset by gains on interest-rate hedges and mortgage-backed securities. PennyMac also said it would be curtailing new investments in government-sponsored enterprise credit risk transfers because of the widening in credit spreads.

In other sector news:

(-) Guidewire Software (GWRE) was more than 3% lower again after the company Monday said a Sancor Seguros Group subsidiary in Brazil has deployed the company's InsurancePlatform software suite to increase efficiency for its personal auto line of business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(-) Fair Isaac (FICO) dropped almost 20% after the company said the US Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation based on TransUnion's (TRU) antitrust claims against the financial data analytics company. The company was cooperating fully with the probe, it said, adding it wants a constructive dialogue about the state of competition in the credit-rating industry.

(-) Ryman Hospitality (RHP) declined more than 33% after the real estate investment trust announced "aggressive" moves to reduce costs and preserve capital in response to a big jump in cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Ryman already has shut down some of its entertainment venues, it said, and reported 268,000 net room-night cancellations during the first two weeks of March, representing about $132 million of revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.