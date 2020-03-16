Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2020: JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB, NDAQ, AC

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -16.95%

BAC: -16.89%

WFC: -13.47%

C: -19.28%

USB: -13.77%

Financial majors were plunging in pre-market trading Monday.

In other sector news:

(-) Shares of the biggest US banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C), were lower after the Federal Reserve slashed its target interest rate to near zero and some of the banks decided to temporarily suspend their buyback plans in response to the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. JPMorgan Chase was more than 16% lower, Bank of America was down more than 17% and Citigroup was falling by more 19%.

(=) Nasdaq (NDAQ) was flat after announcing that electronic trading at its North American operations will remain fully operational despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(=) Associated Capital Group (AC) was unchanged after saying its board has approved the spin-off of Morgan Group, a firm traded on the over-the-counter market, to its shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.