Financial Sector Update for 03/16/2020: GWRE,RHP,FICO,TRU

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -13.96%

BAC -13.53%

WFC -9.60%

C -16.95%

USB -11.50%

Financial stocks plunged Monday after the Federal Reserve Sunday slashed its target interest rate by 100 basis points to near 0% and several large banks temporarily suspended their stock buyback programs because of the COVID-19 outbreak. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 9.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling more than 11%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 14.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Guidewire Software (GWRE) was fractionally lower again after the company Monday said a Sancor Seguros Group subsidiary in Brazil has deployed the company's InsurancePlatform software suite to increase efficiency for its personal auto line of business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(-) Fair Isaac (FICO) dropped almost 140% after the company said the US Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation based on TransUnion's (TRU) antitrust claims against the financial data analytics company. The company was cooperating fully with the probe, it said, adding it wants a constructive dialogue about the state of competition in the credit-rating industry.

(-) Ryman Hospitality (RHP) declined more than 23% after the real estate investment trust announced "aggressive" moves to reduce costs and preserve capital in response to a big jump in cancellations resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Ryman already has shut down some of its entertainment venues, it said, and reported 268,000 net room-night cancellations during the first two weeks of March, representing about $132 million of revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.