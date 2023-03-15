Banking
PRCH

Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2023: PRCH,FRC,SRG,CS

March 15, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were dropping again Wednesday afternoon after Credit Suisse (CS) said Tuesday it identified "material weakness" in its internal controls, leading Saudi National Bank - the company's largest shareholder - to reportedly cut off additional funding for the struggling lender and undercutting investor sentiment throughout the sector. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was falling 3.5% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 3.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.7%.

Bitcoin was declining 5.5% to $24,320, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was plunging 19.4 basis points to 3.444% after data showed producer prices fell 0.1% during February compared with market expectations for a 0.3% increase last month.

In company news, Porch Group (PRCH) fell more than 17% after the insurance and home-services company overnight reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.36 per share, wider than a $0.08-per-share loss during the year-ago period and Wall Street expectations for a net loss of $0.29 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue rose year over year to $64.1 million but lagged the $66.3 million analyst mean.

First Republic Bank (FRC) dropped more than 20% after S&P Global Ratings lowered its ratings for the lender's long-term issuer credit and its senior unsecured issue rating to BB+. The rating agency also placed all of its First Republic ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) was down nearly 10% after the real estate investment trust reported Q4 net income of $1.62 per share, compared with its $1.64-per-share earnings during the same quarter in 2021. Revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31 fell to $22.9 million from $28.5 million during the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
