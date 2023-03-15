Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2023: CS,PRCH,FRC,SRG,CS

Financial stocks declined on Wednesday, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 2.5% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index dropped 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin was declining 3% to $24,317 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries plunged 14.6 basis points to 3.492% after data showed producer prices fell 0.1% during February, surprising analysts expecting a 0.3% increase.

In company news, Credit Suisse (CS) fell 14% after the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said it would provide liquidity, if necessary, to the struggling bank. The stock earlier tumbled to a record $1.76 after the company identified "material weakness" in its internal controls.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) declined 8.6% after the real estate investment trust reported a drop in Q4 revenue.

Porch Group (PRCH) fell 19% after the insurance and home-services company overnight reported a fiscal Q4 net loss that topped Wall Street expectations, while revenue trailed projections.

First Republic Bank (FRC) dropped 21% after S&P Global Ratings lowered its ratings for the lender's long-term issuer credit and its senior unsecured issue rating to BB+. The rating agency also placed all of its First Republic ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

