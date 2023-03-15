Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2023: CS, HSBC, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by more than 3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 9%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 9% higher.

Credit Suisse Group's (CS) top shareholder, Saudi National Bank, does not plan to make any new investments in the Swiss bank due to various reasons including regulatory hurdles, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing Saudi National Bank Chair Ammar Al Khudairy. Credit Suisse was dropping more than 27% recently.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is cutting the base pay for some newly promoted senior investment bankers by 25% ahead of the UK government's plan to remove bonus caps, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. HSBC was declining by more than 6%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was down more than 5% after it filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of $9.50 billion of its securities from time to time.

