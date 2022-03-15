Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2022: SSSS, FINV, DFS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.49% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 1%.

SuRo Capital (SSSS) shares were climbing past 3% after saying its board of directors increased the amount of common shares that can be repurchased under its share repurchase program by $15 million to a total of $55 million.

FinVolution Group (FINV) Q4 non-GAAP earnings of 2.33 Chinese renminbi ($0.37) per American depositary share, up from 1.77 renminbi a year earlier. FinVolution Group shares were recently down more than 1%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) said in a regulatory filing that credit card delinquency was 1.79% in February, up from 1.75% in January and lower than 2.01% versus a year earlier. Discover Financial Services shares were marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.