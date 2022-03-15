Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2022: DLO,GDOT,MGP

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.7% to $39,174, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1 basis point to 2.13%.

In company news, DLocal (DLO) rose 9.8% after the payments processor late Monday reported net income of $0.08 per share during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, doubling its $0.04 per share profit during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue increased 120% year-over-year to $76.3 million, topping the $74.2 million mean estimate.

Green Dot (GDOT) added 4% after saying it entered a collaboration with privately held fintech Plaid to to offer open finance options to the customers of its digital bank, GO2bank, and provide GO2bank customers with access to more than 6,000 Plaid applications and services.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP) was 0.5% higher, giving back most of a 2% advance that followed the real estate investment trust declaring a nearly 1% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share.

