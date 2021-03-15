Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2021: WBAI,ZKIN,COOP

Banking
Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, meanwhile, was climbing 1%.

In company news, 500.com (WBAI) was down 2.9%, giving back a nearly 7% morning advance that followed the company saying it completed the $14.4 million, all-stock acquisition of bitcoin mining machines with a combined maximum hash rate of 918.5 petahash per second that were previously owned by certain non-US individuals.

ZK International (ZKIN) was 22% higher after saying its xSigma subsidiary will launch a new marketplace during H2, allowing users to buy and sell non-fungible tokens as well as creating their own digital assets.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) climbed 5% after the mortgage servicing company announced the sale of its Title365 business to privately held Blend Labs for $450 million in cash and a 9.9% retained interest worth about $50 million.

