Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2021: RIOT,WBAI,ZKIN,COOP

Financial stocks were off their earlier session lows, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% late in Monday trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.0% this afternoon.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) rose 2.4% after Monday saying it mined 125 bitcoins during January and another 179 bitcoins in February, up 23% and 43% over year-ago levels, respectively. It also announced the purchase of additional bitcoin mining machines expected to boost its capacity to 4.0 exahash per second when fully deployed in October.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) climbed 4.3% after the mortgage servicing company announced the sale of its Title365 business to privately held Blend Labs for $450 million in cash and a 9.9% retained interest worth about $50 million.

ZK International (ZKIN) was 25% higher after saying its xSigma subsidiary will launch a new marketplace during H2, allowing users to buy and sell non-fungible tokens as well as creating their own digital assets.

To the downside, 500.com (WBAI) was down 3.6%, giving back a nearly 7% morning advance that followed the company saying it completed the $14.4 million, all-stock acquisition of bitcoin mining machines with a combined maximum hash rate of 918.5 petahash per second that were previously owned by certain non-US individuals.

