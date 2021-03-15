Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/15/2021: DFS, TBA, CTAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently gaining 0.32% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.78%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) was climbing past 1% after saying its credit card delinquency fell to 2.01% in February from 2.08% in January and 2.64% in February 2020.

Blank-check firm Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) is in discussions to merge with Israel-based mobile marketing company IronSource in a deal that potentially values the combined business at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Thoma Bravo Advantage was up more than 4% recently.

KORE Wireless and blank-check firm Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (CTAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement to facilitate the US listing of the wireless network data provider. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition was down 0.9% in recent trading.

