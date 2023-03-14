Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/14/2023: UNM,LX,FANH

March 14, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Financial stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.4% higher.

Bitcoin was up 7.4% at $25,826, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.7 basis points to 3.602% after data showed a 0.5% increase in the core inflation rate, topping expectations for a 0.4% gain.

In company news, Unum Group (UNM) rose 7.7% after a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrade of the life insurance firm to outperform from market perform coupled with a $3 increase in its price target to $52.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) added 7.6% after the Chinese lender reported Q4 net income of 1.68 Chinese renminbi ($0.24) per diluted American depositary share, up from 1.29 renminbi per ADS during the same quarter in 2021. Operating revenue also rose to 3.05 billion renminbi during the three months ended Dec. 31 from 2.20 billion renminbi during the year-ago period.

Fanhua (FANH) was up 8.1% after the Chinese insurance company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.32 Chinese renminbi ($0.19) per ADS compared with 0.75 renminbi per ADS during the year-ago period.

