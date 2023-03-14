Financial Sector Update for 03/14/2023: OPRT, UNM, LX, FANH

Financial stocks eased only slightly from their earlier peaks Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.9% higher.

Bitcoin was 2% higher at $24,824, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 12.3 basis points to 3.638% after data showed a 0.5% increase in the core inflation rate, topping expectations for a 0.4% gain.

In company news, Oportun Financial (OPRT) slumped, at one point sinking over 35% to a record low of $2.71 a share, after reporting below-consensus Q4 earnings and the consumer lender also projecting revenue for the current quarter and the 12 months ending next Dec. 31 also lagging Wall Street expectations.

To the upside, LexinFintech Holdings (LX) added 5.4% after the Chinese lender reported higher Q4 net income and operating revenue compared with year-ago levels, including a 39% year-over-year increase in revenue to 3.05 billion renminbi during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Unum Group (UNM) rose 8.6% after a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrade of the life insurance firm to outperform from market perform coupled with a $3 increase in its price target to $52.

Fanhua (FANH) added 0.1% after the Chinese insurance company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of 1.32 Chinese renminbi ($0.19) per ADS compared with 0.75 renminbi per ADS during the year-ago period.

