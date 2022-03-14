Financial Sector Update for 03/14/2022: VOYA,DB,BCS,AFRM

Financial stocks eased slightly from their intraday highs in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was dropping 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $38,745, but the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was surging 13.6 basis points to 2.11%.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) was hanging onto a 0.4% gain, backing down from a more than 2% advance, after Monday saying it has been retained by the city of Milwaukee as the record-keeper and service provider for the $1 billion retirement savings program for around 9,300 participating municipal workers in the Wisconsin town.

Barclays (BCS) climbed 5% after Monday saying it was temporarily suspending sales of its iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil exchange-traded notes maturing in April 2041 (OIL) and its iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures ETN due 2048 (VXX), citing insufficient inventory to support sales at this time. Sales will resume as soon as it can accommodate additional capacity, the bank said, adding the move was not related to events in Ukraine or market response to the conflict.

Deutsche Bank (DB) rose 8.5% after Berenberg raised its stock rating for the German financial services conglomerate to hold from sell. Deutsche Bank late Friday said it would wind down its remaining business in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To the downside, Affirm Holdings (AFRM) slumped over 14% after the digital payments processor raised its fiscal Q3 and FY22 revenue forecasts but still lagged analyst estimates for the respective periods. Affirm is now projecting at least $335 million in revenue for its Q3 ending March 30, up from its prior guidance expecting between $325 million to $335 million but trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $340.3 million in Q3 revenue. It also sees at least $1.31 billion in revenue this year compared with the Street view expecting nearly $1.60 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending in June.

