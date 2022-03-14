Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/14/2022: DB, WTW, KKR, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were climbing premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up past 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by more than 3%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was rallying past 9% after saying it was winding down its remaining business in Russia, joining international peers against after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) shares were up more than 1% after saying it will withdraw from all its businesses from Russia, in the wake of that country's invasion of Ukraine.

KKR (KKR) said it has closed a $17 billion fund aimed to pursue global infrastructure investment opportunities. KKR shares were recently advancing by more than 2%.

