Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2024: PYPL, SOFI, CME, UBS

March 13, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 4% to $72,964, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 2.5 basis points to 4.18%.

In corporate news, PayPal (PYPL) shares gained 4.1% after the company appointed Aaron Webster as chief enterprise services officer, starting March 18. Webster most recently was chief risk officer and global head of operations at SoFi (SOFI).

UBS (UBS) has started layoffs within its private banking division in Asia amid declining profits, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. UBS shares were rising 0.2%.

CME (CME) will file an application this year to clear US Treasuries, the Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing the company's Chief Executive Terry Duffy. Its shares added 0.4%.

