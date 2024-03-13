Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2024: GHLD, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was inactive.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) was down more than 7% after it reported a winder Q4 net loss that missed expectations as revenue declined during the period.

Brown & Brown (BRO) and DealerMax said Wednesday that Brown & Brown Dealer Services has acquired the assets of DealerMax. Brown & Brown was more than 1% lower pre-bell

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.