News & Insights

Banking
GHLD

Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2024: GHLD, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 13, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up by 0.2%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was inactive.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) was down more than 7% after it reported a winder Q4 net loss that missed expectations as revenue declined during the period.

Brown & Brown (BRO) and DealerMax said Wednesday that Brown & Brown Dealer Services has acquired the assets of DealerMax. Brown & Brown was more than 1% lower pre-bell

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GHLD
BRO
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.