Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2023: NCNO, BILL, FCN

Financial stocks were retreating during Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.1% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was off 3.6% despite the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the US Department of the Treasury invoking the "systemic risk exception" to fully reimburse depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY) following their recent failures.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was gaining 1.9%.

Bitcoin was surging almost 16% to $24,134, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was plunging 19.5 basis points to 3.50%.

In company news, nCino (NCNO) slid 7.1%. The financial software-as-a-service company said in a Monday regulatory filing that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collectively accounted for less than 2% of its total revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 31.

FTI Consulting (FCN) gained 4.5% after Truist raised its price target for the risk-management consulting company by $20 to $240 and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

Bill Holdings (BILL) rose 8.2% after the back-office financial services company said while it had some funds deposited with failed Silicon Valley Bank, the significant majority of its cash and processed payments were held through several "large, multinational financial institutions." Bill also was no longer using SVB to process customer payment transactions, it said.

