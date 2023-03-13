Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2023: CS, FRC, JPM, WD, CRBG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating at market open Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining over 4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 12% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 13% higher.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) will not be subject to supervisory proceedings by Swiss financial regulator FINMA following an investigation into possible violations of financial market law, the regulator said. Credit Suisse was falling past 10% recently.

First Republic Bank (FRC) shares fell more than 10% as regional bank stocks struggled after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The bank said Sunday it secured additional financing from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), bringing its total available liquidity to more than $70 billion.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) said it has arranged $131 million in construction financing from Corebridge Financial (CRBG) and PCCP LLC for Werwaiss Properties' residential tower in Long Island City, New York. Walker & Dunlop was more than 5% lower in recent Monday morning trading.

