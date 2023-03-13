Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2023: ASUR, NCNO, BILL, FCN

Banking
Financial stocks trimmed a small portion of their earlier slide, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 3.9%, despite the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the US Department of the Treasury invoking the "systemic risk exception" to fully reimburse depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY) following their recent failures.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was gaining 1.6%.

Bitcoin was surging over 15% to $24,229, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was plunging 18 basis points to 3.515%.

In company news, Asure Software (ASUR) turned 0.1% higher shortly before Monday's closing bell, recovering from a more than 1% decline, after the tax-compliance software firm said it had no exposure to troubled lenders Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank (SBNY).

FTI Consulting (FCN) gained 4.3% after Truist raised its price target for the risk-management consulting company by $20 to $240 and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

Bill Holdings (BILL) rose 8.1% after the back-office financial services company said while it had some funds deposited with failed Silicon Valley Bank, the significant majority of its cash and processed payments were held through several "large, multinational financial institutions." Bill also was no longer using SVB to process customer payment transactions, it said.

Among decliners nCino (NCNO) slid 7.8%. The financial software-as-a-service company said that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collectively accounted for less than 2% of its total revenue during its fiscal Q3 ended Oct. 31.

