Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2020: MGP,PAYC,APLE

Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2020

JPM +7.7%

BAC +8.7%

WFC +3.4%

C +6.2%

USB +6.6%

Financial stocks were rebounding in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 4.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) MGM Growth Properties (MGP) was 5.5% higher after the real estate investment trust announced a 1.1% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.4750 per share, payable April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31.

In other sector news:

(+) Paycom Software (PAYC) rose 9.9% after the payroll and analytics company late Thursday said it has increased and extended its ongoing stock buyback program, now making $250 million available for share repurchases over the next two years.

(-) Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) fell nearly 1% after the real estate investment trust Friday said it was withdrawing its FY20 financial forecast, citing "material declines" in anticipated revenue, a rising number of cancellations and the reduced pace of new reservations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

