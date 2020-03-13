Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2020: IMH,MGP,PAYC,APLE

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +10.73%

BAC +9.48%

WFC +9.50%

C +10.32%

USB +12.08%

Financial stocks extended their recovery this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 5.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 7.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.6%, reversing an earlier decline.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) floundered Friday, at one point dropping 44% to its lowest share price since July 30 at $3.88 after the residential mortgage lender reported core Q4 net income of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.31 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.26 a share Q4 profit.

In other sector news:

(+) Paycom Software (PAYC) rose over 12.5% after the payroll and analytics company late Thursday said it has increased and extended its ongoing stock buyback program, now making $250 million available for share repurchases over the next two years.

(+) MGM Growth Properties (MGP) was nearly 13% higher after the real estate investment trust announced a 1.1% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.4750 per share, payable April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31.

(+) Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) turned more than 5% higher this afternoon, overcoming a prior decline that followed the real estate investment trust earlier Friday said it was withdrawing its FY20 financial forecast, citing "material declines" in anticipated revenue, a rising number of cancellations and the reduced pace of new reservations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

