Financial Sector Update for 03/13/2020: ETFC, BHB, HFWA, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +8.02%

BAC: +7.65%

WFC: +10.88%

C: +9.13%

USB: +9.21%

Top financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) E*TRADE Financial (ETFC), which was up more than 6% as the company reported that customer assets jumped by 12% year-over-year to $652.4 billion in February but were down 6% from the previous month.

In other sector news:

(=) Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) was flat after saying its board authorized the repurchasing of up to 5% of the company's outstanding common stock, representing approximately 781,000 shares.

(=) Heritage Financial (HFWA) was unchanged amid a program to repurchase of up to 1.8 million, or 5% of its outstanding shares.

