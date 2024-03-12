Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2024: RPAY, APO, PARA, GS

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 3.3% to $69,749, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 6 basis points to 4.16%.

In economic news, the US consumer price index rose by 0.4% in February, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a 0.3% increase in January. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.4%, the same as in the previous month and above the consensus estimate for a 0.3% increase.

In corporate news, Repay (RPAY) hired an adviser and approached private equity firms about a potential sale, Fortune reported. Repay shares jumped 6.3%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) approached Paramount Global (PARA) for a possible acquisition or asset purchase, Axios reported Tuesday. Apollo shares rose 1%, and Paramount dropped 1.2%.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) asset-management unit is looking to increase its private credit portfolio to $300 billion in five years from $130 billion currently, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the company's global head of asset and wealth management. Goldman shares added 0.3%.

