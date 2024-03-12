Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2024: BX, RPAY, APO, PARA, GS

Financial stocks rose in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) shed 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.8% to $71,564, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 5 basis points to 4.16%.

In economic news, the US consumer price index rose by 0.4% in February, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following a 0.3% increase in January. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.4%, the same as in the previous month and above the consensus estimate for a 0.3% increase.

In corporate news, a former Tallgrass Energy board member and four of his friends agreed to pay more than $2.2 million to settle insider trading charges related to a 2019 offer by Blackstone (BX) to acquire Tallgrass, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. Blackstone shares fell 0.4%.

Repay (RPAY) hired an adviser and approached private equity firms about a potential sale, Fortune reported. Repay shares jumped 9.6%.

Apollo Global Management (APO) approached Paramount Global (PARA) for a possible acquisition or asset purchase, Axios reported Tuesday. Apollo shares rose 1.2%, and Paramount was little changed.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) asset-management unit is looking to increase its private credit portfolio to $300 billion in five years from $130 billion currently, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing the company's global head of asset and wealth management. Goldman shares added 0.3%.

