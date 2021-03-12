Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2021: IGIC,HCI,STNE,FNHC

Financial stocks were advancing in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.6%.

In company news, International General Insurance (IGIC) turned fractionally lower this afternoon. The company reported improved Q4 results, with core operating earnings of $0.09 per share on $73.9 million in net premiums earned, although that still lagged the lone analyst estimate expecting $0.17 per share and $105 million, respectively.

StoneCo (STNE) dropped 6.5% after the Brazilian financial technology company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of 1.16 reais ($0.21) per share on 1 billion reais in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of 1.19 reais per share on 1.09 billion reais in revenue.

FedNat (FNHC) shares declined 11% after the insurance underwriter priced a $15.2 million public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $4.75 apiece, or 16.4% below Thursday's closing price.

Among gainers, HCI Group (HCI) was 3% higher after the insurance and reinsurance company said it earned $0.22 per share, excluding one-time items, in Q4 on $70.3 million in revenue. That beat Wall Street expectations for a $0.06 per share Q4 profit on $69 million in revenue.

