Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2021: HCI,STNE,FNHC

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 0.5%.

In company news, HCI Group (HCI) was 2.6% higher after the insurance and reinsurance company said it earned $0.22 per share, excluding one-time items, in Q4 on $70.3 million in revenue. That beat Wall Street expectations for a $0.06 per share Q4 profit on $69 million in revenue.

StoneCo (STNE) dropped 6% after the Brazilian financial technology company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of 1.16 reais ($0.21) per share on 1 billion reais in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of 1.19 reais per share on 1.09 billion reais in revenue.

FedNat (FNHC) shares declined more than 11% after the insurance underwriter priced a $15.2 million public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $4.75 apiece, or 16.4% below Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.