Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2021: FNHC, TIPT, BRP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading higher before markets open on Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 1.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 3%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) retreated 1.6%.

Federated National Holding Co. (FNHC) lost 13% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million common shares at $4.75 per share.

Tiptree (TIPT) added 1.1% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $16.2 million, up from $10.5 million a year ago. Revenue also increased to $257.4 million from $208.6 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, shares of BRP Group (BRP) were flat after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.06, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.05.

