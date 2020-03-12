Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2020: EXPI,IDN,SBBX,PFS,APO

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -5.51%

BAC -7.83%

WFC -14.26%

C -13.03%

USB -9.67%

Financial stocks were rocked again during Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 9.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 8.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 10.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) eXp World Holdings (EXPI) rose 3% on Thursday after the online real estate brokerage company reported a surprise Q4 profit of $0.01 per share, reversing its $0.09 per share net loss during the year-ago period and outpacing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 82% year-over-year to $274 million, also exceeding the $261.51 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Intellicheck (IDN) was nearly 5% higher in Thursday trading after the identity verification company surprised Wall Street with a $0.01 per share profit for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.04 per share net loss during the final three months of 2018 and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share Q4 GAAP net loss and a $0.05 per share adjusted loss. Total revenue grew 118% to $2.9 million from last year and topped the $2.3 million analyst mean.

(-) SB One Bancorp (SBBX) has turned 4.5% lower, giving back a 6.7% gain earlier Thursday after the bank holding company agreed to a $208.9 million buyout from Provident Financial Services (PFS). The acquisition is expected to close before the end of September, the companies said.

(-) Apollo Global Management (APO) was 11% lower this afternoon. The private equity firm Thursday said it authorized a new $500 million stock buyback program, adding to the $80 million remaining under its existing share repurchse plan.

