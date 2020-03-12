Financial Sector Update for 03/12/2020: BX, , CME, PFIS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -8.30%

BAC: -11.30%

WFC: -7.86%

C: -9.92%

USB: -8.86%

Top financial stocks were declining amid a broad market sell off pre-market Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Blackstone Group (BX), which was more than 13% lower. Bloomberg News reported that the company and Carlyle Group (CG) are urging companies they control to draw down their credit lines to avoid a liquidity crunch.

(-) CME Group (CME) was down more than 7%. The company said the Chicago trading floor will be closed for an indefinite period starting March 13 as a safety precaution amid the expanding COVID-19 situation.

In other sector news:

(=) Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) was unchanged after it revised its 2019 net profit to $3.48 per share from the previously reported $3.72 per share after it identified certain issues with small business credits originated by one employee.

