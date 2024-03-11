Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2024: KKR, NYCB, JRVR, MSTR

Financial stocks were mixed in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down fractionally and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was decreasing 0.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 5.4% to $72,754, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up almost 1 basis point to 4.09%.

In economic news, state-level data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate rose in four states in January, fell in two states, and held steady elsewhere.

In corporate news, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly making false statements and concealing higher loan losses and deteriorating office portfolio, law firm Levi & Korsinsky said Monday. New York Community Bancorp shares fell 4.4%.

James River (JRVR) said that it has filed a complaint against Fleming Intermediate in New York County Supreme Court's Commercial Division. James River said the lawsuit seeks to require Fleming to complete its proposed acquisition of JRG Reinsurance per a stock purchase deal signed in November. James River shares sank 18%.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) said it closed its private placement of its 0.625% convertible senior notes due 2030, raising $800 million in gross proceeds. Its shares jumped almost 7%.

KKR (KKR) will buy mdf commerce for about 255 million Canadian dollars ($189.2 million) in cash and will take the Canadian company private. KKR shares were falling 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.