Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2024: JRVR, MSTR, CB

Financial stocks were mixed in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing almost 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was decreasing 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 5% to $72,491, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was steady at 4.09%.

In economic news, state-level data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate rose in four states in January, fell in two states, and held steady elsewhere.

In corporate news, James River (JRVR) said that it has filed a complaint against Fleming Intermediate in New York County Supreme Court's Commercial Division. James River said the lawsuit seeks to require Fleming to complete its proposed acquisition of JRG Reinsurance per a stock purchase deal signed in November. James River shares sank 15%.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) said it closed its private placement of its 0.625% convertible senior notes due 2030, raising $800 million in gross proceeds. Its shares jumped 15%.

Chubb (CB) rose 2.1% after Keefe Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $275 from $265 and kept its outperform rating.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.