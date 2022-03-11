Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2022: VCTR,WMPN,GNTY

Financial stocks were narrowly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.7% to $38,867, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.0 basis points to 2.001%.

In company news, Victory Capital (VCTR) rose 2.5% after the asset manager reported $176.01 billion in assets under management on Feb. 28, down about 4.5% from the prior month but rising almost 17% over its $150.59 billion in assets it managed at the end of February 2021.

William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) added 2.2% after the bank holding company authorized its first-ever stock buyback program for up to 758,528 shares, or 5% of its outstanding shares, beginning on March 25.

Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) climbed nearly 1% after overnight declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common, representing a 10% increase over its prior distribution to investors.

